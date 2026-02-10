Agree Realty Corp. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $54.17 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $43.38 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $190.48 million from $160.73 million last year.

Agree Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.17 Mln. vs. $43.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $190.48 Mln vs. $160.73 Mln last year.

