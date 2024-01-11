Agree Realty Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ADC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.36, changing hands as low as $61.80 per share. Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADC's low point in its 52 week range is $52.69 per share, with $75.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.17.

