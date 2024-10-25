Agree Realty announces $1.25B at-the-market equity distribution agreement

Wells Fargo Securities, Robert W. Baird & Co., BofA Securities, BTIG, Citigroup Global Markets, Evercore Group, Jefferies, J.P. Morgan Securities, Mizuho Securities, Morgan Stanley & Co., Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Raymond James & Associates, Regions Securities, SMBC Nikko Securities America, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, are acting as sales agents.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.