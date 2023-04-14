Agree Realty (ADC) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Agree Realty said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.24 per share ($2.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $66.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.74%, the lowest has been 2.93%, and the highest has been 4.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agree Realty. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADC is 0.38%, a decrease of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 115,146K shares. The put/call ratio of ADC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agree Realty is $79.52. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.83% from its latest reported closing price of $66.36.

The projected annual revenue for Agree Realty is $508MM, an increase of 18.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fortis Capital Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Portfolio holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 6.96% over the last quarter.

USA Financial Portformulas holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Profund Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State of Wyoming holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 30.47% over the last quarter.

Agree Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,129 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 22.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

