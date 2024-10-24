Agree Realty 4.4M share Spot Secondary priced at $74.00

The deal size was increased to 4.4M shares from 4.0M and priced below last closing price of $75.00 and inside the target range of $73.30-$74.50. Citi and Wells Fargo are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.
