AGR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.55, changing hands as high as $36.30 per share. Avangrid Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.46 per share, with $41.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.