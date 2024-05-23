Agora, Inc.: Q1 2024 Financials Show Resilience

Agora (API) has released an update.

Agora, Inc. reports a mixed first quarter of 2024 with total revenues dropping by 9.4% to $33.0 million, although its main business saw a 4.6% revenue increase due to business expansion. The company’s net loss improved to $9.5 million from $16.8 million in the previous year, and it continued to repurchase shares under its program, signaling confidence in its financial health. Agora remains optimistic about leveraging its real-time engagement technology for emerging AI applications, despite a challenging economic climate.

For further insights into API stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.