Agora, Inc.: Q1 2024 Financials Show Resilience

May 23, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Agora (API) has released an update.

Agora, Inc. reports a mixed first quarter of 2024 with total revenues dropping by 9.4% to $33.0 million, although its main business saw a 4.6% revenue increase due to business expansion. The company’s net loss improved to $9.5 million from $16.8 million in the previous year, and it continued to repurchase shares under its program, signaling confidence in its financial health. Agora remains optimistic about leveraging its real-time engagement technology for emerging AI applications, despite a challenging economic climate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

