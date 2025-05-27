Agora, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results Highlighting Continued Profitability and Revenue Growth

Agora, Inc. reports Q1 2025 financials, achieving GAAP profitability with revenue growth and a focus on conversational AI innovations.

Quiver AI Summary

Agora, Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing its second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. The company achieved total revenues of $33.3 million, a slight increase from $33.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year, while Agora's revenue specifically grew by 17.7% to $18.6 million due to expansion in live shopping and other sectors. Net income for the quarter was $0.4 million, a significant improvement from the loss of $9.5 million in Q1 2024. Agora also highlighted a strong cash position of $388 million and its commitment to investing in conversational AI technology, which has seen considerable interest since its launch. Despite a decline in revenue from its Shengwang division, active customer numbers increased for both divisions. The company anticipates revenue for the next quarter to be between $33 million and $35 million.

Potential Positives

The company achieved its second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, demonstrating a positive trend in financial performance.

Total revenues for Agora increased by 17.7% year-over-year, signaling strong business expansion and usage growth in key sectors.

Net income improved significantly to $0.4 million, compared to a net loss of $9.5 million in the same period last year, highlighting effective cost management and operational improvements.

The company holds a solid cash position of $388 million, providing a strong foundation for future investments, particularly in the area of conversational AI.

Potential Negatives

The increase in total revenues was only 0.8% year-over-year, indicating potential stagnation in growth despite efforts to expand the business.

Shengwang, one of the subsidiaries, experienced a significant revenue decline of 13.9% compared to the same period last year, suggesting challenges in that market segment.

The company reported a loss from operations of $3.7 million, highlighting ongoing operational challenges despite overall profitability.

FAQ

What were Agora's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Agora in Q1 2025 were $18.6 million, a 17.7% increase from Q1 2024.

How did Agora achieve profitability in Q1 2025?

Agora achieved GAAP profitability in Q1 2025 through double-digit revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

What is the focus of Agora's recent investments?

Agora is focusing on investing in conversational AI, which shows significant interest from developers and customers.

What was Agora's net income for Q1 2025?

Agora reported a net income of $0.4 million in Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $9.5 million in Q1 2024.

When will Agora hold its nextearnings call

Agora will host its nextearnings callon May 27, 2025, at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$API Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $API stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$API Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $API in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $API, check out Quiver Quantitative's $API forecast page.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (the “Company”), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We are pleased to report our second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability in Q1, fueled by double-digit revenue growth year-over-year, excluding revenue from certain end-of-sale products, and disciplined cost management,” said Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Agora, Inc. “Our continued profitability and solid cash position enable us to proactively invest in promising areas, particularly conversational AI. Since launching our Conversational AI Engine in March, we’ve seen significant interest from developers and customers building voice agents for use cases from companion toys to language tutoring. As performance of large language models and our conversational AI solution continues to advance, we expect adoption of this technology to ramp up, leading to a growing contribution to revenue over time.”









First Quarter 2025 Highlights













Total revenues



for the quarter were $33.3 million, an increase of 0.8% from $33.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, which included revenue from certain end-of-sale products of $3.3 million.







Agora



: $18.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 17.7% from $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.







Shengwang



: RMB105.5 million ($14.7 million) for the quarter, a decrease of 13.9% from RMB122.6 million ($17.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024. Certain end-of-sale products generated revenue of nil for the quarter and RMB23.7 million ($3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024.







for the quarter were $33.3 million, an increase of 0.8% from $33.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, which included revenue from certain end-of-sale products of $3.3 million.





Active Customers









Agora



: 1,806 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 5.0% from 1,720 as of March 31, 2024.







Shengwang



: 1,994 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 5.2% from 1,896 as of March 31, 2024.













Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate









Agora



: 96% for the trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2025.







Shengwang



: 85% for the trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2025.













Net income



for the quarter was $0.4 million, compared to net loss of $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.



for the quarter was $0.4 million, compared to net loss of $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Total cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks



as of March 31, 2025 was $388.0 million.



as of March 31, 2025 was $388.0 million.





Net cash provided by operating activities



for the quarter was $17.6 million, which included $17.8 million in interest proceeds from maturity of bank deposits and financial products issued by banks, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.











First Quarter 2025 Financial Results











Revenues







Total revenues were $33.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 0.8% from $33.0 million in the same period last year. Revenues of Agora were $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 17.7% from $15.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to our business expansion and usage growth in sectors such as live shopping. Revenues of Shengwang were RMB105.5 million ($14.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 13.9% from RMB122.6 million ($17.2 million) in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in revenues from certain end-of-sale products, which generated revenue of nil for the quarter and RMB23.7 million ($3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024.







Cost of Revenues







Cost of revenues was $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 16.9% from $12.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the end-of-sale of certain products.







Gross Profit and Gross Margin







Gross profit was $22.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 11.9% from $20.2 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 68.0% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 6.8% from 61.2% in the same period last year, mainly due to the end-of-sale of certain low-margin products.







Operating Expenses







Operating expenses were $26.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 20.5% from $33.3 million in the same period last year.









Research and development



expenses were $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 22.7% from $18.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.



expenses were $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 22.7% from $18.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.





Sales and marketing



expenses were $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8.5% from $6.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce.



expenses were $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8.5% from $6.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce.





General and administrative



expenses were $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 25.6% from $8.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.

















Loss from Operations







Loss from operations was $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.6 million in the same period last year.







Interest Income







Interest income was $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease in average interest rate.







Net Income (Loss)







Net income was $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $9.5 million in the same period last year.







Net Income (Loss) per American Depositary Share attributable to Ordinary Shareholders







Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)



1



attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.004 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.10 in the same period last year.









Share Repurchase Program









During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 1.2 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 0.3 million ADSs) for approximately US$1.2 million under its share repurchase program, representing 0.6% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased approximately 131.8 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 33.0 million ADSs) for approximately US$116.4 million under its share repurchase program, representing 58.2% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 374.0 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 93.5 million ADSs) outstanding, compared to 449.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 112.5 million ADSs) outstanding as of January 31, 2022 before the share repurchase program commenced.





The current share repurchase program will expire at the end of February 2026.









Financial Outlook









Based on currently available information, the Company expects total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 to be between $33 million and $35 million, compared to $30.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 if revenues from certain end-of-sale low-margin products were excluded. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.









Earnings Call









The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9 p.m. Eastern Time on May 27, 2025. Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event title: Agora, Inc. 1Q 2025 Financial Results





The call will be available at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxr3jgpd







Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1c2b9f834eb9480294d6e640989a25ae







Please visit the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investor.agora.io



on May 27, 2025 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.









Operating Metrics









The Company also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.









Active Customers









An active customer at the end of any period is defined as an organization or individual developer from which the Company generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months, excluding customers from Easemob. Customers are counted based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.









Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate









Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all customers in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period. As the vast majority of revenue generated from Agora’s customers is denominated in U.S. dollars, while the vast majority of revenue generated from Shengwang’s customers is denominated in Renminbi, Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated in U.S. dollars for Agora and in Renminbi for Shengwang, which has substantially removed the impact of foreign currency translations. Shengwang excluded the revenues from certain end-of-sale products and Easemob’s CEC business. The Company believes Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.









Safe Harbor Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among other things, the Financial Outlook in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the growth of the RTE-PaaS market; the Company’s ability to manage its growth and expand its operations; the Company’s ability to attract new developers and convert them into customers; the Company’s ability to retain existing customers and expand their usage of its platform and products; the Company’s ability to drive popularity of existing use cases and enable new use cases, including through quality enhancements and introduction of new products, features and functionalities; the Company’s fluctuating operating results; competition; the effect of broader technological and market trends on the Company’s business and prospects; general economic conditions and their impact on customer and end-user demand; and other risks and uncertainties included elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC on June 26, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.









About Agora, Inc.









Agora, Inc. is the Cayman Islands holding company of two independent divisions, under Agora brand and Shengwang brand, respectively, whose businesses are conducted through separate entities.





Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time conversational AI, video, voice, chat and interactive streaming into their applications.





Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.





For more information on Agora, please visit:





www.agora.io









For more information on Shengwang, please visit:





www.shengwang.cn































Agora, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)























As of













As of

















March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024













Assets





























Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





42,611













27,083













Short-term bank deposits





35,077













168,327













Short-term financial products issued by banks





65,423













71,464













Short-term investments





2,781













2,787













Restricted cash





230













3,745













Accounts receivable, net





27,199













30,952













Prepayments and other current assets





7,546













22,593













Contract assets





1,034













1,099













Total current assets





181,901













328,050













Property and equipment, net





4,256













4,680













Construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project





45,635













44,486













Operating lease right-of-use assets





3,365













3,866













Intangible assets





481













611













Long-term bank deposits





189,501













35,500













Long-term financial products issued by banks





55,400













61,400













Long-term investments





40,483













40,710













Land use right, net





160,775













161,395













Other non-current assets





21,962













18,956













Total assets





703,759













699,654













Liabilities and shareholders’ equity





























Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable





11,095













12,965













Advances from customers





9,061













8,738













Taxes payable





1,195













2,210













Current operating lease liabilities





1,711













1,749













Payables for construction costs





5,091













12,834













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





23,662













19,839













Total current liabilities





51,815













58,335













Long-term payable





2













1













Long-term operating lease liabilities





1,481













1,922













Deferred tax liabilities





72













92













Long-term borrowings in relation to the headquarters project





57,158













46,469













Advance in relation to the headquarters project





20,203













20,174













Total liabilities





130,731













126,993













Shareholders’ equity:





























Class A ordinary shares





39













39













Class B ordinary shares





8













8













Additional paid-in-capital





1,144,702













1,144,238













Treasury shares, at cost





(72,574





)









(72,739





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(12,926





)









(12,257





)









Accumulated deficit





(486,221





)









(486,628





)









Total shareholders’ equity





573,028













572,661













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





703,759













699,654























































Agora, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss









(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts)























Three Month Ended March 31,













2025









2024













Real-time engagement service revenues





32,673









32,222













Real-time engagement on-premise solution and other revenues





596









799













Total revenues





33,269









33,021













Cost of revenues





10,635









12,797













Gross profit





22,634









20,224













Operating expenses:

















Research and development





14,018









18,139













Sales and marketing





6,235









6,814













General and administrative





6,238









8,380













Total operating expenses





26,491









33,333













Other operating income





154









476













Loss from operations





(3,703





)





(12,633





)









Exchange gain (loss)





71









(45





)









Interest income





3,635









4,734













Interest expense





(5





)





(60





)









Investment income (loss)





689









(2,035





)









Income (loss) before income taxes





687









(10,039





)









Income taxes





(42





)





(140





)









(Losses) income from equity in affiliates





(238





)





716













Net income (loss)





407









(9,463





)









Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders





407









(9,463





)









Other comprehensive loss:

















Foreign currency translation adjustments





(669





)





(340





)









Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders





(262





)





(9,803





)

























Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted





0.004









(0.10





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:

















Basic





377,173,029









372,186,672













Diluted





406,087,244









372,186,672





























Share-based compensation expenses included in:

















Cost of revenues





47









101













Research and development expenses





1,359









3,045













Sales and marketing expenses





214









303













General and administrative expenses





328









985



























Agora, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)























Three Month Ended March 31,













2025





2024









Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income (loss)





407









(9,463





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

















Share-based compensation expenses





1,948









4,434













Allowance for current expected credit losses





1,684









2,291













Depreciation of property and equipment





592









1,008













Amortization of intangible assets





130









273













Amortization of land use right





849









858













Deferred tax expense





(20





)





(42





)









Amortization of right-of-use asset and interest on lease liabilities





538









660













Investment (income) loss





(689





)





2,035













Losses (income) from equity in affiliates





238









(716





)









Losses (gain) on disposal of property and equipment





1









(2





)









Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:

















Accounts receivable





2,099









(4,507





)









Contract assets





66









(29





)









Prepayments and other current assets





14,817









(10,358





)









Other non-current assets





(1,215





)





7,246













Accounts payable





(1,520





)





2,448













Advances from customers





313









501













Taxes payable





(1,018





)





441













Deferred income





111









(257





)









Operating lease liabilities





(572





)





(883





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities





(1,182





)





(2,425





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





17,577









(6,487





)









Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of property and equipment





(555





)





(587





)









Purchase of short-term bank deposits





(25,077





)





(31,100





)









Purchase of short-term financial products issued by banks





(10,279





)





-













Proceeds from maturity of short-term bank deposits





158,327









23,143













Proceeds from maturity of short-term financial products issued by banks





23,013









10,029













Purchase of long-term bank deposits





(154,001





)





-













Purchase of long-term financial products issued by banks





-









(6,000





)









Purchase of construction in progress for the headquarters project





(10,281





)





(6,778





)









Disposal of property and equipment





26









7













Refundable deposit received in relation to disposal of subsidiaries





4,410









-













Net cash used in investing activities





(14,417





)





(11,286





)









Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from long-term borrowings





10,627









6,744













Proceeds from exercise of employees’ share options





296









208













Deposit received in relation to headquarters project





-









19,280













Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares





(1,241





)





(3,408





)









Net cash provided by financing activities





9,682









22,824













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(829





)





(43





)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





12,013









5,008













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period *





30,828









37,174













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period **





42,841









42,182













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

















Income taxes paid





40









108













Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities





572









883













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations





-









336













Non-cash financing and investing activities:

















Proceeds receivable from exercise of employees’ share options





21









90













Payables for property and equipment





34









1













Payables for construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project





641









1,796













Payables for treasury shares, at cost





47









25





























* Includes restricted cash balance





3,745









280













** includes restricted cash balance





230









280



















__________________________________





1



One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.