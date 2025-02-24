Agora, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results, Achieves GAAP Profitability

Agora, Inc. reported Q4 2024 results, achieving GAAP profitability and launching a new Conversational AI Engine.

Agora, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for 2024, highlighting a return to GAAP profitability in the fourth quarter with a net income of $0.2 million, compared to a $2.6 million loss during the same period in 2023. Revenue for Q4 2024 totaled $34.5 million, down 4.4% year-over-year, mainly impacted by end-of-sale products. Notably, Agora’s segment saw a revenue increase of 13.7% to $17.4 million due to growth in sectors like live shopping, while Shengwang's revenue decreased by 17.6%. For the fiscal year, total revenues dropped by 5.9% to $133.3 million, with Agora achieving a notable 5.7% increase in revenue. The company optimized its operational costs, leading to a reduction in overall losses from $87.2 million in 2023 to $42.7 million in 2024. Looking forward, Agora aims to leverage generative AI through its new Conversational AI Engine to enhance voice interactions, with projected revenues for Q1 2025 expected between $31 million and $33 million.

Potential Positives

Achieved GAAP profitability in the fourth quarter of 2024, recording a net income of $0.2 million compared to a net loss of $2.6 million in the same period in 2023.

Launched the Conversational AI Engine, enhancing real-time, voice-based interactions which could drive future growth and adoption of conversational AI across various industries.

Increased revenue for Agora to $17.4 million in Q4 2024, a 13.7% rise from $15.3 million in Q4 2023, primarily due to expansion in sectors like live shopping.

Reduced net loss for the fiscal year 2024 to $42.7 million compared to $87.2 million in 2023, reflecting improved financial performance and management efforts.

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter revenues of $34.5 million represented a 4.4% decrease from the previous year's fourth quarter, indicating a decline in performance.

Total revenues for fiscal year 2024 were $133.3 million, down 5.9% compared to $141.5 million in 2023, which highlights a concerning trend of declining revenues.

Shengwang, one of the company's divisions, reported a significant revenue decrease of 17.6% in the fourth quarter from the prior year, suggesting struggles in that segment of the business.

FAQ

What were Agora's financial results for Q4 2024?

Agora reported total revenues of $34.5 million, with a net income of $0.2 million in Q4 2024.

How did Agora's revenue change in fiscal year 2024?

In fiscal year 2024, total revenues decreased by 5.9% to $133.3 million compared to 2023.

What is the impact of the Conversational AI Engine?

The Conversational AI Engine allows developers to create interactive voice experiences, enhancing real-time AI interactions.

What are Agora's future revenue expectations?

Agora expects total revenues between $31 million and $33 million for Q1 2025.

How did Agora's active customer count change?

A total of 1,723 active customers were reported as of December 31, 2024, up by 2.4% year-over-year.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (the “Company”), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





“We are pleased to announce that we achieved GAAP profitability in the fourth quarter, driven by revenue growth from new use cases and disciplined cost management. As we move into 2025, we remain focused on enhancing operational efficiency to deliver sustainable and profitable growth,” said Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Agora, Inc. “Generative AI represents a transformative opportunity for us, particularly in enabling real-time, voice-based interactions between humans and AI models. Many large language models don’t yet offer voice interaction capabilities, and those that do haven’t optimized the experience. To address this gap, we are excited to announce the launch of our Conversational AI Engine, a solution that empowers developers to build interactive voice experiences with any large language model. Our solution is designed to deliver natural conversation dynamics, including intelligent pause and interruption handling, advanced voice processing features such as selective attention and noise suppression, as well as ultra-low latency. We believe this innovation will accelerate the adoption of conversational AI across diverse industries and serve as a key driver of our future growth.”









Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights













Total revenues



for the quarter were $34.5 million, a decrease of 4.4% from $36.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included revenue from certain end-of-sale products of $2.7 million.







Agora



: $17.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 13.7% from $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Shengwang



: RMB122.2 million ($17.1 million) for the quarter, a decrease of 17.6% from RMB148.3 million ($20.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included revenue from certain end-of-sale products of RMB19.0 million ($2.7 million).







for the quarter were $34.5 million, a decrease of 4.4% from $36.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included revenue from certain end-of-sale products of $2.7 million.





Active Customers









Agora



: 1,723 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 2.4% from 1,683 as of December 31, 2023.







Shengwang



: 1,979 as of December 31, 2024, excluding those for Easemob, an increase of 7.8% from 1,835 as of December 31, 2023.













Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate









Agora



: 95% for the trailing 12-month period ended December 31, 2024.







Shengwang



: 79% for the trailing 12-month period ended December 31, 2024.













Net income



for the quarter was $0.2 million, compared to net loss of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. After excluding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets and income tax related to acquired intangible assets, non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $1.8 million, compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



for the quarter was $0.2 million, compared to net loss of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. After excluding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets and income tax related to acquired intangible assets, non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $1.8 million, compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Total cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks



as of December 31, 2024 was $363.8 million.



as of December 31, 2024 was $363.8 million.





Net cash provided by operating activities



for the quarter was $4.5 million, compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Free cash flow



for the quarter was $4.3 million, compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.











Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights













Total revenues



in 2024 were $133.3 million, a decrease of 5.9% from $141.5 million in 2023. Total revenues in 2024 included $6.6 million from certain end-of-sale products, compared to $10.7 million in 2023.







Agora



: $64.5 million in 2024, an increase of 5.7% from $61.0 million in 2023.







Shengwang



: RMB489.6 million ($68.8 million) in 2024, a decrease of 13.7% from RMB567.1 million ($80.5 million) in 2023. Total revenues for Shengwang in 2024 included RMB47.4 million ($6.6 million) from certain end-of-sale products, compared to RMB75.3 million ($10.7 million) in 2023.







in 2024 were $133.3 million, a decrease of 5.9% from $141.5 million in 2023. Total revenues in 2024 included $6.6 million from certain end-of-sale products, compared to $10.7 million in 2023.





Net loss



in 2024 was $42.7 million, compared to $87.2 million in 2023. After excluding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill, non-GAAP net loss in 2024 was $19.4 million, compared to $29.9 million in 2023.



in 2024 was $42.7 million, compared to $87.2 million in 2023. After excluding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill, non-GAAP net loss in 2024 was $19.4 million, compared to $29.9 million in 2023.





Net cash used in operating activities



in 2024 was $14.1 million, compared to $13.6 million in 2023.



Free cash flow



in 2024 was negative $16.7 million, compared to negative $14.5 million in 2023.















Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results











Revenues







Total revenues were $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 4.4% from $36.0 million in the same period last year. Revenues of Agora were $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.7% from $15.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to our business expansion and usage growth in sectors such as live shopping. Revenues of Shengwang were RMB122.2 million ($17.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 17.6% from RMB148.3 million ($20.7 million) in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in revenues of RMB 19.0 million ($2.7 million) due to the end-of-sale of certain products.







Cost of Revenues







Cost of revenues was $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 13.9% from $13.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the end-of-sale of certain products.







Gross Profit and Gross Margin







Gross profit was $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.2% from $22.7 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 66.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.7% from 62.9% in the same period last year, mainly due to the end-of-sale of certain low-margin product.







Operating Expenses







Operating expenses were $28.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8.8% from $31.2 million in the same period last year.









Research and development



expenses were $14.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9.3% from $16.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



expenses were $14.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9.3% from $16.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Sales and marketing



expenses were $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.1% from $7.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in annual RTE conference expenses.



expenses were $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.1% from $7.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in annual RTE conference expenses.





General and administrative



expenses were $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 18.4% from $7.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.













Loss from Operations







Loss from operations was $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.4 million in the same period last year.







Interest Income







Interest income was $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease in the average balance of cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks and the decrease in average interest rate.







Net Income (Loss)







Net income was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of $2.6 million in the same period last year.







Net Income (Loss) per American Depositary Share attributable to Ordinary Shareholders







Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)



1



attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.002 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.03 in the same period last year.









Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results











Revenues







Total revenues in 2024 were $133.3 million, a decrease of 5.9% from $141.5 million in 2023. Revenues of Agora were $64.5 million in 2024, an increase of 5.7% from $61.0 million in 2023, primarily due to our business expansion and usage growth in sectors such as live shopping. Revenues of Shengwang were RMB489.6 million ($68.8 million) in 2024, a decrease of 13.7% from RMB567.1 million ($80.5 million) in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in revenues of RMB 27.9 million ($4.1 million) due to the end-of-sale of certain products and reduced usage from customers in certain sectors such as social and entertainment as a result of challenging macroeconomic and regulatory environment.







Cost of Revenues







Cost of revenues in 2024 was $47.8 million, a decrease of 8.2% from $52.1 million in 2023, primarily due to the end-of-sale of certain products and the decrease in bandwidth usage and costs.







Gross Profit and Gross Margin







Gross profit in 2024 was $85.4 million, a decrease of 4.5% from $89.5 million in 2023. Gross margin in 2024 was 64.1%, an increase of 0.9% from 63.2% in 2023 mainly due to the end-of-sale of certain low-margin product.







Operating Expenses







Operating expenses in 2024 were $140.3 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $146.6 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, which was offset partially by restructuring and severance expenses in the third quarter of 2024, including share-based compensation of $11.4 million as a result of the cancellation of certain employees’ equity awards and immediate recognition of relevant remaining unrecognized compensation expenses, as well as severance expenses of $4.4 million.









Research and development



expenses in 2024 were $80.3 million, an increase of 3.4% from $77.7 million in 2023, primarily due to restructuring and severance expenses in the third quarter of 2024, including share-based compensation of $9.0 million due to equity award cancellation and severance expenses of $3.6 million.



expenses in 2024 were $80.3 million, an increase of 3.4% from $77.7 million in 2023, primarily due to restructuring and severance expenses in the third quarter of 2024, including share-based compensation of $9.0 million due to equity award cancellation and severance expenses of $3.6 million.





Sales and marketing



expenses in 2024 were $27.2 million, a decrease of 19.8% from $34.0 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $4.1 million in 2023 to $0.8 million in 2024.



expenses in 2024 were $27.2 million, a decrease of 19.8% from $34.0 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $4.1 million in 2023 to $0.8 million in 2024.





General and administrative



expenses in 2024 were $32.8 million, a decrease of 6.3% from $35.0 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, which was offset partially by restructuring and severance expenses in the third quarter of 2024, including share-based compensation of $2.4 million as a result of the equity award cancellation.













Loss from Operations







Loss from operations in 2024 was $53.3 million, compared to $87.3 million in 2023, primarily due to the decrease of operating expenses from $146.6 million in 2023 to $140.3 million in 2024, as well as the decrease of impairment of goodwill from $31.9 million in 2023 to nil in 2024.







Interest Income







Interest income in 2024 was $16.9 million, compared to $18.8 million in 2023, primarily due to the decrease in the average balance of cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks and the decrease in average interest rate.







Investment Loss







Investment loss in 2024 was $3.3 million, compared to $18.5 million in 2023, primarily due to the decrease in fair value of an equity investment of $5.0 million, as well as the decrease of impairment losses on investments in certain private companies from $11.3 million in 2023 to nil in 2024.







Other income







Other income in 2024 was $0.8 million, compared to $1.6 million in 2023, primarily due to the decrease of income of incentive payments from a depositary bank due to decease in outstanding American Depository Shares as a result of share repurchase.







Losses from equity in affiliates







Losses from equity in affiliates in 2024 were $3.5 million, primarily due to an impairment loss on an investment in certain private company of $4.1 million.







Net Loss







Net loss in 2024 was $42.7 million, compared to $87.2 million in 2023.







Net Loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders







Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in 2024 was $0.46, compared to $0.88 in 2023.









Share Repurchase Program









During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 1.3 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 0.3 million ADSs) for approximately US$1.4 million under its share repurchase program, representing 0.7% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased approximately 130.6 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 32.7 million ADSs) for approximately US$115.2 million under its share repurchase program, representing 57.6% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 373.3 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 93.3 million ADSs) outstanding, compared to 449.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 112.5 million ADSs) outstanding as of January 31, 2022 before the share repurchase program commenced.





The board of directors has authorized an extension of the existing share repurchase program through February 28, 2026, with all other terms remaining unchanged.









Financial Outlook









Based on currently available information, the Company expects total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 to be between $31 million and $33 million, compared to $29.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 if revenues from certain end-of-sale low-margin products were excluded. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.









Earnings Call









The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2025. Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event title: Agora, Inc. 4Q 2024 Financial Results





The call will be available at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ca3ihsn6







Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaffae7deb01345b39b477ccdbc209daa







Please visit the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investor.agora.io



on February 24, 2025 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









The Company has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Besides free cash flow (as defined below), each of these non-GAAP financial measures represents the corresponding GAAP financial measure before share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effects of such share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill that it includes in its cost of revenues, total operating expenses and net income (loss). The Company believes that all such non-GAAP financial measures also provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.





Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.





Definitions of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are presented below.









Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)









Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill.









Free Cash Flow









Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (excluding the acquisition of land use right and the payment for the headquarters project). The Company considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.









Operating Metrics









The Company also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.









Active Customers









An active customer at the end of any period is defined as an organization or individual developer from which the Company generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months. Customers are counted based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.









Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate









Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all customers in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period. As the vast majority of revenue generated from Agora’s customers is denominated in U.S. dollars, while the vast majority of revenue generated from Shengwang’s customers is denominated in Renminbi, Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated in U.S. dollars for Agora and in Renminbi for Shengwang, which has substantially removed the impact of foreign currency translations. Shengwang excluded the revenues from certain end-of-sale products, Easemob’s CEC business and K12 academic tutoring sector. The Company believes Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.









Safe Harbor Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among other things, the Financial Outlook in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the growth of the RTE-PaaS market; the Company’s ability to manage its growth and expand its operations; the continued impact of COVID-19 on global markets and the Company’s business, operations and customers; the Company’s ability to attract new developers and convert them into customers; the Company’s ability to retain existing customers and expand their usage of its platform and products; the Company’s ability to drive popularity of existing use cases and enable new use cases, including through quality enhancements and introduction of new products, features and functionalities; the Company’s fluctuating operating results; competition; the effect of broader technological and market trends on the Company’s business and prospects; general economic conditions and their impact on customer and end-user demand; and other risks and uncertainties included elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC on June 26, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.









About Agora, Inc.









Agora, Inc. is the Cayman Islands holding company of two independent divisions, under Agora brand and Shengwang brand, respectively, whose businesses are conducted through separate entities.





Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.





Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.





For more information on Agora, please visit:





www.agora.io









For more information on Shengwang, please visit:





www.shengwang.cn











Agora, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)















As of









As of

















December 31,









December 31,

















2024









2023













Assets

























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents





27,083









36,894













Short-term bank deposits





168,327









86,924













Short-term financial products issued by banks





71,464









84,853













Short-term investments





2,787









7,983













Restricted cash





3,745









280













Accounts receivable, net





30,952









34,668













Prepayments and other current assets





22,593









8,779













Contract assets





1,099









1,048













Total current assets





328,050









261,429













Property and equipment, net





4,680









5,365













Construction in progress for the headquarters project





44,486









17,343













Operating lease right-of-use assets





3,866









4,011













Intangible assets





611









1,274













Long-term bank deposits





35,500









143,127













Long-term financial products issued by banks





61,400









20,000













Long-term investments





40,710









43,893













Land use right, net





161,395









167,246













Other non-current assets





18,956









10,907













Total assets





699,654









674,595





































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable





12,965









12,996













Advances from customers





8,738









7,765













Taxes payable





2,210









906













Current operating lease liabilities





1,749









2,447













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





32,673









32,780













Total current liabilities





58,335









56,894













Long-term operating lease liabilities





1,922









1,726













Deferred tax liabilities





92









196













Long-term borrowings for the headquarters project





46,469









11,027













Advance in relation to the headquarters project





20,174









-













Other non-current liabilities





1









3













Total liabilities





126,993









69,846





































Shareholders’ equity:

























Class A ordinary shares





39









39













Class B ordinary shares





8









8













Additional paid-in-capital





1,144,238









1,138,346













Treasury shares, at cost





(72,739





)





(79,716





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(12,257





)





(10,027





)









Accumulated deficit





(486,628





)





(443,901





)









Total shareholders’ equity





572,661









604,749













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





699,654









674,595











































Agora, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)









(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts)















Three Month Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023













2024









2023













Real-time engagement service revenues





31,908









32,300













127,624









133,098













Real-time engagement on-premise solution and other revenues





2,545









3,741













5,632









8,440













Total revenues





34,453









36,041













133,256









141,538













Cost of revenues





11,505









13,370













47,809









52,063













Gross profit





22,948









22,671













85,447









89,475













Operating expenses:





























Research and development





14,793









16,310













80,344









77,666













Sales and marketing





7,276









7,055













27,220









33,958













General and administrative





6,423









7,876













32,772









34,976













Total operating expenses





28,492









31,241













140,336









146,600













Other operating income





664









214













1,578









1,729













Impairment of goodwill





-









-













-









(31,928





)









Loss from operations





(4,880





)





(8,356





)









(53,311





)





(87,324





)









Exchange gain (loss)





60









40













168









(151





)









Interest income





3,697









4,830













16,941









18,836













Interest expense





(2





)





(20





)









(253





)





(20





)









Investment income (loss)





705









(29





)









(3,328





)





(18,526





)









Losses from extinguishment of convertible note





-









-













-









(1,230





)









Other income





793









1,099













793









1,649













Income (loss) before income taxes





373









(2,436





)









(38,990





)





(86,766





)









Income taxes





(109





)





(99





)









(258





)





(422





)









Losses from equity in affiliates





(106





)





(76





)









(3,479





)





(31





)









Net income (loss)





158









(2,611





)









(42,727





)





(87,219





)









Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders





158









(2,611





)









(42,727





)





(87,219





)









Other comprehensive income (loss):





























Foreign currency translation adjustments





(4,350





)





2,678













(2,231





)





(3,418





)









Gain on available-for-sale debt securities





-









-













-









1,385













Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders





(4,192





)





67













(44,958





)





(89,252





)





































Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted





0.002









(0.03





)









(0.46





)





(0.88





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:





























Basic





375,058,357









379,033,868













373,122,317









398,384,385













Diluted





402,004,818









379,033,868













373,122,317









398,384,385









































Share-based compensation expenses included in:





























Cost of revenues





28









46













212









621













Research and development expenses





1,176









2,027













17,062









12,696













Sales and marketing expenses





(60





)





440













778









4,145













General and administrative expenses





353









1,197













4,685









7,150



























































Agora, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)















Three Month Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023













2024









2023













Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net income (loss)





158









(2,611





)









(42,727





)





(87,219





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





























Share-based compensation expenses





1,497









3,710













22,737









24,612













Allowance for current expected credit losses





1,465









1,688













8,728









7,046













Depreciation of property and equipment





733









1,416













3,459









7,096













Amortization of intangible assets





130









348













663









1,384













Amortization of land use right





851









853













3,423









3,165













Deferred tax benefit





(20





)





(53





)









(102





)





(212





)









Amortization of right-of-use asset and interest on lease liabilities





541









717













2,576









2,935













Investment (income) loss





(705





)





29













3,328









19,756













Losses from extinguishment of convertible note





-









-













-









(105





)









Losses from equity in affiliates





106









76













3,479









31













Gain on disposal of property and equipment





(25





)





(1





)









(9





)





(11





)









Impairments of goodwill





-









-













-









31,928













Return on investment from equity affiliates





-









21













-









21













Interest expense





-









20













-









20













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:





























Accounts receivable





4,371









(1,244





)









(5,047





)





(9,100





)









Contract assets





-









420













(67





)





(522





)









Prepayments and other current assets





(1,764





)





(793





)









(13,893





)





(1,801





)









Other non-current assets





(813





)





(2,118





)









5,855









(7,278





)









Accounts payable





(2,290





)





(393





)









(248





)





3,246













Advances from customers





755









76













1,071









(483





)









Taxes payable





565









(355





)









1,326









(1,157





)









Operating lease liabilities





(559





)





(780





)









(2,878





)





(2,649





)









Deferred income





-









-













62









(160





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities





(461





)





2,654













(5,865





)





(4,154





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





4,535









3,680













(14,129





)





(13,611





)









Cash flows from investing activities:





























Purchase of property and equipment





(249





)





(268





)









(2,546





)





(924





)









Purchase of short-term bank deposits





(25,200





)





(31,924





)









(68,300





)





(219,445





)









Purchase of short-term financial products issued by banks





-









-













(70,391





)





(29,899





)









Purchase of short-term investments





-









(2





)









-









(791





)









Proceeds from maturity of short-term bank deposits





18,779









33,000













130,020









467,058













Proceeds from maturity of short-term financial products issued by banks





35,884









9,212













105,395









17,522













Proceeds from sales of short-term investments





235









-













235









-













Purchase of long-term bank deposits





(15,000





)





-













(35,500





)





(143,127





)









Purchase of long-term financial products issued by banks





(20,000





)





-













(61,400





)





(20,000





)









Purchase of long-term investments





-









-













(562





)





(15





)









Purchase of land use right





-









-













-









(5,133





)









Payment for the headquarters project





(13,353





)





(6,466





)









(35,248





)





(10,792





)









Cash received for business disposal





-









-













-









5,769













Cash received from disposal of property and equipment





35









5













93









92













Cash paid for a business combination





-









-













-









(3,680





)









Cash received from disposal of long-term investments





-









-













155









-













Return of investment from equity affiliates





-









8













-









8













Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(18,869





)





3,565













(38,049





)





56,643













Cash flows from financing activities:





























Proceeds from long-term borrowings for headquarters project





13,613









10,909













35,790









10,909













Deposits returned for business disposal





-









-













-









(1,000





)









Proceeds from exercise of employees’ share options





303









44













853









634













Deposit received in relation to headquarters project





1,128









-













20,408









-













Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares





(1,390





)





(10,082





)









(11,057





)





(62,911





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





13,654









871













45,994









(52,368





)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(840





)





481













(162





)





(805





)









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(1,520





)





8,597













(6,346





)





(10,141





)









Cash balance recorded in held-for sale assets at beginning of period





-









-













-









1,488













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period *





32,348









28,577













37,174









45,827













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period **





30,828









37,174













30,828









37,174













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





























Income taxes paid





52









87













185









152













Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities





559









780













2,878









2,649













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations





-









500













2,325









4,588













Non-cash financing and investing activities:





























Proceeds receivable from exercise of employees’ share options





275









116













417









116













Payables for property and equipment





398









12













398









12













Payables for construction in progress for the headquarters project





8,975









7,098













12,834









7,098













Payables for treasury shares, at cost





83









210













83









210













Settlement of compensation costs in relation to an acquisition with shares





-









1,500













-









1,830





















* includes restricted cash balance





230









280













280









154













** includes restricted cash balance





3,745









280













3,745









280



























































Agora, Inc.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures









(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts)















Three Month Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023













2024









2023













GAAP net income (loss)





158









(2,611





)









(42,727





)





(87,219





)









Add:





























Share-based compensation expenses





1,497









3,710













22,737









24,612













Acquisition related expenses





-









8













-









(392





)









Amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets





129









345













660









1,380













Income tax related to acquired intangible assets





(20





)





(53





)









(102





)





(212





)









Impairment of goodwill





-









-













-









31,928













Non-GAAP net income (loss)





1,764









1,399













(19,432





)





(29,903





)





































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





4,535









3,680













(14,129





)





(13,611





)









Purchase of property and equipment





(249





)





(268





)









(2,546





)





(924





)









Free Cash Flow





4,286









3,412













(16,675





)





(14,535





)









Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(18,869





)





3,565













(38,049





)





56,643













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





13,654









871













45,994









(52,368





)





















































____________________________





1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.



