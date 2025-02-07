Agora, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on February 24, 2025

Agora, Inc. will announce its Q4 2024 financial results and host a conference call on February 24, 2025.

Agora, Inc. will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, on February 24, 2025, after U.S. market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place the same day at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern Time, with details available on their investor relations website. Agora is recognized as a leader in real-time engagement technology, offering developers APIs for voice, video, live streaming, chat, whiteboarding, and AI capabilities. The company, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, also operates Shengwang, a leading provider in the Chinese market.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 after the close of U.S. markets on February 24, 2025. Agora, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event title: Agora, Inc. 4Q 2024 Financial Results





The call will be available at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ca3ihsn6







Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaffae7deb01345b39b477ccdbc209daa







Please visit Agora, Inc.’s investor relations website at



https://investor.agora.io



on February 24, 2025 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.







About Agora, Inc.







Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent businesses, Agora and Shengwang.





Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.





Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.





For more information on Agora, please visit:





www.agora.io









For more information on Shengwang, please visit:





www.shengwang.cn







