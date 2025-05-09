Agora, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 27, 2025

Agora, Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 27, 2025, followed by a conference call at 6 p.m. PT.

Quiver AI Summary

Agora, Inc. will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, ending March 31, after the U.S. markets close on May 27, 2025. Following the results announcement, the company will hold a conference call at 6 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results, which investors can access online, with a recommendation to join at least 15 minutes early. Interested participants can register for the call through a provided link. More details, including the earnings release and presentation materials, will be available on Agora's investor relations website on the same day. Agora, Inc. is recognized as a leader in real-time engagement technology, offering platforms for developers to integrate various interactive features into applications.

Potential Positives

Agora, Inc. is set to release its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to communicating with stakeholders regarding financial performance.

Agora's position as a leader in Real-Time Engagement technology highlights its competitive edge in a growing market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Agora release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Agora will release its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 27, 2025, after U.S. markets close.

What time is the conference call for Agora's financial results?

The conference call for Agora's financial results will be held at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on May 27, 2025.

How can I join Agora's financial results conference call?

You can join the call by registering at the provided link and logging on at least 15 minutes before the broadcast.

Where can I find Agora's earnings release and slides?

The earnings release and accompanying slides will be available on Agora's investor relations website on May 27, 2025.

What services does Agora, Inc. provide?

Agora offers a Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) featuring APIs for chat, voice, video, and interactive streaming.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$API Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $API stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$API Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $API in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $API, check out Quiver Quantitative's $API forecast page.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the close of U.S. markets on May 27, 2025. Agora, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:





Event title: Agora, Inc. 1Q 2025 Financial Results





The call will be available at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxr3jgpd







Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1c2b9f834eb9480294d6e640989a25ae







Please visit Agora, Inc.’s investor relations website at



https://investor.agora.io



on May 27, 2025 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.







About Agora, Inc.







Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent businesses, Agora and Shengwang.





Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time conversational AI, video, voice, chat and interactive streaming into their applications.





Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.





For more information on Agora, please visit:





www.agora.io









For more information on Shengwang, please visit:





www.shengwang.cn







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.