Agora Executive Officers Enter Lock-up Period - Quick Facts

December 02, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Agora (API) said the companys senior management team have voluntarily entered into a lock-up period commencing Monday and expiring on December 31, 2025. Bin Zhao, founder, Sheng Zhong, CTO, Jingbo Wang, CFO and Robbin Liu, Vice President, voluntarily undertook, that they and entities controlled by them shall not in their discretions sell any shares of the company directly or indirectly beneficially owned by them, until December 31, 2025, save for up to 0.4 million ADSs to be sold by Zhong for personal financial reasons.

Agora, Inc. is the Cayman Islands holding company of two independent divisions, under Agora brand and Shengwang brand, respectively.

Stocks mentioned

API

