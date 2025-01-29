Is Agora (API) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (API) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for API's full-year earnings has moved 600% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, API has returned 25.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 25.6% on average. This means that Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE). The stock has returned 44.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Arbe Robotics Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 16.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 156 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 62.4% so far this year, so API is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Arbe Robotics Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR and Arbe Robotics Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

