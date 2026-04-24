Agomab FY25 Netloss Widens; Expects To Initiate Phase 2 Trials For AGMB-129 And AGMB-447 In H2,2026

(RTTNews) - Agomab Therapeutics NV (AGMB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fibro-inflammation, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided updates for the milestones ahead for its lead investigational candidates in 2026.

Company Profile

Agomab focuses on developing therapies for fibro-inflammatory diseases.

The company's product pipeline includes Ontunisertib (AGMB-129) for the treatment of Fibrostenosing Crohn's disease (FSCD) and AGMB-447 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It also develops AGMB-101, a Phase 1 single-ascending-dose trial in healthy participants and patients with liver cirrhosis.?

Full Year 2025 Results

For the full year 2026, net loss expanded to 62.55 million Euros from 46.27 million Euros in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2025, the firm had cash and cash investments of 116.5 million euros and gross proceeds of $208 million from the initial public offering are expected to extend the cash runway into the first half of 2029.

Milestones Ahead

The firm noted that it is on track to initiate Phase 2b Study in Fibrostenosing Crohn's Disease or FSCD with Ontunisertib and Phase 2 Study in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) with AGMB-447 in the second half of 2026.

Topline data from the open-label long-term extension study part of the STENOVA Study with Ontunisertib in FSCD and from the Phase 1b IPF study cohort with AGMB-447 is expected in the second half of 2026.

"With major milestones approaching later this year, we remain laser-focused on delivering on our corporate and clinical strategy," said Pierre Kemula, Chief Financial Officer of Agomab.

AGMB has traded between $9 and $17.45 since February 2026. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $10.70, up 1.42%.

In the after-hours market, AGMB is up 0.47% at $10.75.

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