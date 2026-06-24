AgomAb Aligns With FDA On Design Of Phase 2b NOV-ERA For Ontunisertib In Crohn's Disease

(RTTNews) - AgomAb Therapeutics NV (AGMB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the study design of the Phase 2b NOV-ERA trial for Ontunisertib in the treatment of Fibrostenosing Crohn's Disease, aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ontunisertib (AGMB-129) is an oral small molecule designed to inhibit ALK5/TGF-ß of the gastrointestinal tract (GI-tract). The drug previously received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA for Fibrostenosing Crohn's disease, or FSCD specifically targeting the fibrotic component of the disease.

Crohn's disease is a chronic progressive disease of the GI-tract. The company estimates approximately 46% of patients with Crohn's disease have fibrosis of the GI-tract, which results in stricture formation and intestinal obstruction, specifically terminal ileum. FSCD currently has no approved therapies.

The Phase 2b NOV-ERA trial will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging, multicenter study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ontunisertib in participants diagnosed with symptomatic FSCD.

The company expects to enroll up to 320 patients globally with an eligibility criterion for participants to have at least one naïve or anastomotic endoscopically non-passable ileal stricture through centralized assessment by the Simple Endoscopic Score for Crohn's Disease (SES-CD).

Upon study initiation, participants will be randomized to receive ontunisertib in a 1:1:1:1 ratio at one of three dose levels of 400 mg, 200 mg, and 100 mg, or matching placebo, administered twice daily. The trial will consist of a 6-week screening period, a 52-week treatment period, and a 2-week follow-up period.

The FDA and AgomAb have aligned on the design of NOV-ERA, establishing the primary efficacy endpoint of endoscopic passability at Week 24, measured by the SES-CD narrowing score. Several secondary efficacy endpoints of the study relevant to patients with FSCD, include:

-Proportion of participants achieving endoscopic passability of the ileal index stricture at Week 52

-Change from baseline in Magnetic Resonance Enterography (MRE) imaging features of the index stricture and the Patient-Reported Outcome questionnaire for stricturing Crohn's disease (S-PRO 2.0) severity score at Week 24 and Week 52.

-Time to an FSCD-related event (including surgery and endoscopic balloon dilation).

The company has submitted the design to the FDA and has Central Institutional Review Board (IRB) clearance in the U.S., along with approval from Health Canada. Additionally, AgomAb has clinical trial applications submitted in the European Union and Asia-Pacific territories.

The company expects to initiate Phase 2b, NOV-ERA, following receipt from the regulatory board and plans to dose the first participants in the second half of 2026.

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents of the company totalled 116.5 million Euros.

According to Grandview Research, the global Crohn's disease therapeutics market size was estimated at $13.20 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 2.7% from 2024 to 2030.

AGMB closed Tuesday's trade at $11.94, up 0.84%. In the after hours, shares are trading down by 0.17% to $11.92.

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