AGO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.51, changing hands as low as $57.18 per share. Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGO's low point in its 52 week range is $45.21 per share, with $67.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.10.

