Agnico Eagle's (AEM) Q4 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2023, up from 38 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.

The company generated revenues of $1,756.6 million, up nearly 27% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,520.3 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

Operational Highlights

Payable gold production was 903,208 ounces in the reported quarter, up from 799,438 ounces in the prior-year quarter. The figure surpassed our estimate of 818,576 ounces.

Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $888, up from $863 a year ago. It was lower than our estimate of $948.

Realized gold prices were $1,982 per ounce in the quarter, up from $1,728 a year ago. It was above our estimate of $1,847.

All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,227 per ounce in the quarter compared with $1,231 per ounce a year ago. It was lower than our estimate of $1,262.

Financial Position

Agnico Eagle ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $338.6 million, down 4.7% sequentially. Long-term debt was around $1,743.1 million, down 5.4% sequentially.

Total cash from operating activities amounted to $727.9 million in the fourth quarter, up from $380.5 million a year ago.

Outlook

In 2024, the company anticipates producing 3.35-3.55 million ounces of gold. AEM forecasts total cash costs per ounce to range from $875 to $925 and AISC per ounce to be between $1,200 and $1,250. Excluding capitalized exploration, the projected capital expenditures for 2024 are between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion.

Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle have gained 3.4% in the past year compared with a 2% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for CRS’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.97 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 248.3%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 31% in the past year.

Eldoradohas a projected earnings growth rate of 1,040% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 10% in the past 60 days. EGO topped the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 496%. The company’s shares have rallied 25.5% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 4.3% in the past 30 days. HWKN beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 30.6%. The company’s shares have rallied 68.4% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.