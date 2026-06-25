Agnico Eagle vs. Barrick Mining: Which Gold Miner is Shining Brighter?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM and Barrick Mining Corporation B are two leading players in the gold mining space with global operations and diversified portfolios. While gold prices have experienced a significant downward correction after reaching peak levels in January 2026, they remain at supportive levels. Against this backdrop, comparing the two industry giants is particularly relevant for investors seeking exposure to the precious metals sector.



Heightened geopolitical tensions, a weaker U.S. dollar, tariff-related concerns and concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve’s independence had driven bullion to a record high of nearly $5,600 per ounce in late January. Since then, gold pulled back sharply due to inflation concerns triggered by a surge in crude oil prices amid Middle East tensions, with prices falling to $4,500 per ounce around the end of May.



Bullion continues to retreat this month, with prices slipping below $4,000 per ounce to a near eight-month low lately on rising rate hike expectations and a strengthening greenback despite reduced inflation concerns following the interim agreement between the United States and Iran. Meanwhile, the Fed held interest rates steady in the latest policy meeting, but signaled a potential rate increase before the year's end. Despite the significant pullback, bullion is still up around 20% year over year.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of these two Canada-based gold miners to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is focused on executing projects that are expected to provide additional growth in production and cash flows. It is advancing its key value drivers and pipeline projects, including the Odyssey project in the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver and San Nicolas.



The Hope Bay Project, with proven and probable mineral reserves of 3.4 million ounces, is expected to play a significant role in generating cash flow in the years to come. AEM advanced site preparations for a potential project redevelopment in the first quarter of 2026. At Canadian Malartic, Agnico Eagle is advancing the transition to underground mining with the construction of the Odyssey mine and executing other opportunities to beef up annual production. Production from East Gouldie commenced from the ramp in the first quarter.



Drilling at the Marban deposit, added through the acquisition of O3 Mining, focuses on mineral reserve and mineral resource expansion. AEM also continued to work on a feasibility study at San Nicolas. At Detour Lake, AEM advanced the development of the exploration ramp during the first quarter. Development activities also advanced at Upper Beaver, which has the potential to produce 200,000-225,000 ounces of gold and 3,600 tons of copper annually.



AEM has a robust liquidity position and generates substantial cash flows, which enable it to maintain a strong exploration budget, finance a strong pipeline of growth projects, pay down debt and drive shareholder value. Its operating cash flow for full-year 2025 was a record $6.8 billion, driven by operational efficiencies. Operating cash flow was roughly $1.3 billion in the first quarter, up around 29% from the year-ago quarter.



AEM’s first-quarter free cash flow climbed 23% year over year to roughly $732 million. The upside was backed by the strength in gold prices and robust operational results. The company remains focused on paying down debt using excess cash, with total long-term debt reducing by roughly $950 million in 2025.



The company had a long-term debt of $197 million at the end of the first quarter. It ended the quarter with a significant net cash position of roughly $2.9 billion, driven by an increase in cash. Agnico Eagle's long-term debt-to-capitalization is just around 1.1%, lower than Barrick’s 11.3%.



AEM also returned around $1.4 billion to its shareholders in 2025 and $375 million in the first quarter through dividends and share buybacks. It raised the quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 45 cents per share. AEM offers a dividend yield of 1.1% at the current stock price. It has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 2.7%. AEM has a payout ratio of 18%.



Agnico Eagle remains exposed to higher production costs. Its all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) — a critical cost metric for miners — were $1,483 per ounce in the first quarter, marking a roughly 26% year-over-year rise, impacted by higher total cash costs and an uptick in sustaining capital expenditures. Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $1,093, 22% higher than $895 a year ago. Total cash costs rose due to increased royalty costs and lower production. AEM forecasts total cash costs per ounce in the range of $1,020 to $1,120 and AISC per ounce between $1,400 and $1,550 for 2026, suggesting a year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the respective ranges.

The Case for Barrick

Barrick is well-positioned to capitalize on advancements across its key growth projects, which are expected to meaningfully boost production. Its major gold and copper initiatives, including Goldrush, the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and mine life extension, Fourmile and Lumwana Super Pit, are progressing on schedule and within budget, setting the stage for the next wave of profitable output.



The Goldrush mine is ramping up to the targeted 400,000 ounces of production per annum by 2028. Bordering Goldrush is the Fourmile project, which is yielding grades double those of Goldrush and is anticipated to become another Tier One mine. Barrick has announced the advancement of its planned IPO (expected to be completed by the end of 2026) of a new company that will hold its North American gold assets and the Fourmile project, in which it will hold a significant controlling interest.



The $2-billion Super Pit Expansion Project at Barrick’s Lumwana mine is progressing steadily, accelerating its shift into a Tier One copper mine. Barrick stated that the Lumwana expansion is the result of a significant turnaround, transforming the mine from an underperforming asset into a vital part of both its global copper portfolio and Zambia’s long-term development strategy. The expansion is expected to produce 240,000 tons of copper annually.



Barrick has a solid liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows, positioning it well to take advantage of attractive development, exploration and acquisition opportunities, drive shareholder value and reduce debt. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Barrick’s cash and cash equivalents were around $7.1 billion. It generated strong operating cash flows of roughly $2.6 billion in the quarter, up 111% year over year. Attributable free cash flow shot up 195% year over year to around $1.2 billion.



Barrick returned $2.4 billion to its shareholders in 2025 through dividends and repurchases. It repurchased shares worth $1.5 billion last year. The company’s board authorized a new $3 billion share buyback program. Its new dividend policy targets a total payout of 50% of attributable free cash flow on an annualized basis.



Barrick offers a dividend yield of 1.8% at the current stock price. Its payout ratio is 55%, with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of roughly 13.4%.



Barrick, however, is challenged by higher costs, which may weigh on its margins. It saw an 8% sequential increase in AISC in the first quarter, reaching $1,708 per ounce. For 2026, Barrick projects AISC in the range of $1,760-$1,950 per ounce, indicating a significant year-over-year increase at the midpoint compared with $1,637 in 2025. Cash costs per ounce are forecast to be $1,330-$1,470, up from $1,199 in 2025.

AEM & B: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

AEM stock has gained 24.7% in the past year, while B stock has rallied 72% compared with the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s increase of 41.7%.

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The AEM stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 11.54. This represents a roughly 21.7% premium when stacked up with the industry average of 9.48X.

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Barrick is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 9, below the industry and AEM.

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AEM’s return on equity of 21.1% is higher than B’s 14.8%. This reflects Agnico Eagle’s efficient use of shareholder funds in generating profits.

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How Does Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for AEM & B?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 39.9% and 59.4%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending northward over the past 60 days.

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The consensus estimate for B’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year rise of 22.3% and 56.2%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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AEM or B: Which Is the Better Pick Now?

Both AEM and B currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, so picking one stock is not easy. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both Agnico Eagle and Barrick have a strong pipeline of development projects, solid financial health and strong earnings growth prospects, and are seeing favorable estimate revisions. Higher realized gold prices are also expected to drive their margins and cash flows. AEM's higher growth projections and superior return on equity suggest that it may offer better investment prospects in the current market environment. AEM’s lower leverage also indicates lesser financial risks. Investors seeking exposure to the gold space might consider Agnico Eagle as the more favorable option at this time.

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