Agnico Eagle To Acquire TMAC - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM, AEM.TO) and TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) have entered into agreements pursuant to which Agnico Eagle has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of TMAC at a price of C$2.20 per share. The total equity value under the deal is approximately C$286.6 million. This represents an increase of C$0.45 per share as compared to the offer price of C$1.75 offered by Shandong under the original arrangement agreement.

Agnico Eagle and TMAC have agreed to use their commercially reasonable efforts to consummate the deal on or before February 8, 2021.

