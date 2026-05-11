Agnico Eagle Stock Slips 11% in a Month: Should You Buy the Dip?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s AEM shares have lost 11.2% in the past month, pulled down by the recent retreat in gold prices on inflation worries stemming from heightened tensions in the Middle East, notwithstanding the company’s earnings outperformance.



AEM has outperformed the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 5.2% decline and the S&P 500’s rise of 8.6%. Its gold mining peers, Newmont Corporation’s NEM shares have traded flat over the same period, while Barrick Mining Corporation B has ticked up 0.2% and Kinross Gold Corporation KGC has lost 6.2%.

AEM’s One-month Price Performance

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AEM stock broke above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on May 6, 2026, after briefly slipping below that level. The stock has been trading below the 50-day SMA since April 21, 2026. Nonetheless, the 50-day SMA continues to read higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

Agnico Eagle’s Shares Trade Below 50-Day SMA

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Let’s take a look at AEM’s fundamentals to better analyze how to play the stock.

Advancement of Key Projects to Drive AEM’s Growth

Agnico Eagle is focused on executing projects that are expected to provide additional growth in production and cash flows. It is advancing its key value drivers and pipeline projects, including the Odyssey project in the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver and San Nicolas.



The Hope Bay Project, with proven and probable mineral reserves of 3.4 million ounces, is expected to play a significant role in generating cash flow in the years to come. AEM advanced site preparations for a potential project redevelopment in the first quarter of 2026, with a potential decision expected this month. At Canadian Malartic, Agnico Eagle is advancing the transition to underground mining with the construction of the Odyssey mine and executing other opportunities to beef up annual production. Production from East Gouldie commenced from the ramp in the first quarter.



Drilling at the Marban deposit, added through the acquisition of O3 Mining, focuses on mineral reserve and mineral resource expansion. AEM also continued to work on a feasibility study at San Nicolas. At Detour Lake, AEM advanced the development of the exploration ramp during the first quarter. Development activities also advanced at Upper Beaver, which has the potential to produce 200,000-225,000 ounces of gold and 3,600 tons of copper annually.

AEM’s Capital Allocation Backed by Solid Financial Health

AEM has a robust liquidity position and generates substantial cash flows, which enable it to maintain a strong exploration budget, finance a strong pipeline of growth projects, pay down debt and drive shareholder value. Its operating cash flow for full-year 2025 was a record $6.8 billion, driven by operational efficiencies. Operating cash flow was roughly $1.3 billion in the first quarter, up around 29% from the year-ago quarter.



AEM’s first-quarter free cash flow climbed 23% year over year to roughly $732 million. The upside was backed by the strength in gold prices and robust operational results. The company remains focused on paying down debt using excess cash, with total long-term debt reducing by roughly $950 million in 2025. The company had a long-term debt of $197 million at the end of the first quarter. It ended the quarter with a significant net cash position of roughly $2.9 billion, driven by an increase in cash.



AEM also returned around $1.4 billion to its shareholders in 2025 and $375 million in the first quarter of 2026 through dividends and share buybacks. It raised its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 45 cents per share. AEM offers a dividend yield of 0.9% at the current stock price. It has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 2.7%. AEM has a payout ratio of 18%.

Favorable Gold Prices Bode Well for AEM Stock

Elevated gold prices are expected to boost AEM’s profitability and drive cash flow generation. While gold prices have fallen from their January 2026 highs, they remain favorable. Heightened geopolitical strains, a weaker U.S. dollar, tariff threats and concerns over the independence of the Federal Reserve drove bullion to a record high of nearly $5,600 per ounce in late January. This was followed by a brief pullback to below $4,900 per ounce due to aggressive profit-booking and a rebound in the U.S. dollar after hitting a four-year low.



Bullion strengthened again, surging past $5,400 per ounce on March 2, as safe-haven demand spiked, following joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. A stronger U.S. dollar, inflation fears tied to a spike in oil prices and the Fed’s hawkish tone weighed on gold prices, dragging bullion to near $4,400 per ounce in late March.



Gold surged to near $4,800 per ounce in early April after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, leading to crashing oil prices and easing inflation worries. This was followed by another brief pullback on inflation concerns following failed U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks and the announcement of a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Gold prices again gained ground, surpassing $4,800 per ounce as oil prices fell on hopes of a U.S.-Iran truce, before slipping to near $4,700 per ounce on continued geopolitical tensions despite the U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension.



Bullion further fell to a one-month low below $4,600 per ounce in late April, stemming from inflation worries from a surge in oil prices amid stalled U.S.-Iran talks and closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Renewed escalation in the Middle East pulled down prices further to around $4,500 per ounce in early May, before climbing back above $4,700 per ounce later last week on hopes of de-escalation and a decline in oil prices.

Higher Costs Weigh on Agnico Eagle Stock

Agnico Eagle remains exposed to higher production costs. Its all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) — a critical cost metric for miners — were $1,483 per ounce in the first quarter, marking a roughly 26% year-over-year rise. AISC increased year over year due to higher total cash costs and an uptick in sustaining capital expenditures. Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $1,093, 22% higher than $895 a year ago. Total cash costs rose due to increased royalty costs and lower production.



AEM forecasts total cash costs per ounce in the range of $1,020 to $1,120 and AISC per ounce between $1,400 and $1,550 for 2026, suggesting a year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the respective ranges. Cash costs are expected to increase in 2026, partly due to higher royalty costs, cost inflation (including higher labor and electricity costs) and lower grades across certain mines. Higher production costs warrant caution, as they will likely weigh on AEM’s profitability.

AEM’s Earnings Estimates Southbound

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings has been going down over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings has also been revised lower over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $13.09, suggesting year-over-year growth of 58.1%. Earnings are expected to grow roughly 1.5% in 2027.

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Agnico Eagle Stock Trades at a Premium

Agnico Eagle is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 14.69, a roughly 26.7% premium to the peer group average of 11.59X. AEM is also trading at a premium to Barrick Mining, Newmont and Kinross Gold. Agnico Eagle has a Value Score of D. Barrick Mining, Newmont and Kinross Gold have a Value Score of B, each.

AEM’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, B, NEM & KGC

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Final Thoughts: Hold Onto AEM Shares

AEM offers an attractive investment opportunity in the gold mining space, backed by a robust pipeline of growth projects and a strong financial footing. Elevated gold prices are also expected to enhance profitability further and strengthen cash flow generation. The company’s positive earnings growth outlook and an ultra-low debt profile are the other positives. However, its high production costs warrant caution. AEM’s stretched valuation might not offer an attractive entry point at this time. Holding onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock will be prudent for investors who already own it.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.