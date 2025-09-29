Markets
AEM

Agnico Eagle Sells Stake In Royal Road Minerals For C$5.5 Mln

September 29, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) announced on Monday that it has sold its stake in Royal Road Minerals Limited.

The company sold 47.94 million shares of Royal Road on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$0.115 per share, generating total proceeds of C$5.51 million.

Agnico Eagle said it completed the sale to realize its investment and currently has no plans to acquire additional shares or securities of Royal Road.

"Agnico Eagle focuses on its high-quality internal growth projects and complements its pipeline of projects with a strategy of acquiring strategic positions in prospective opportunities with high geological potential. The company reviews its investments against its strategic priorities on a periodic basis and may, from time to time, divest certain holdings," the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.