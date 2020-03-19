Agnico Eagle Says No Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Nunavut Or Global Operations

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM, AEM.TO) said that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut or at any of its global operations.

The company noted that it has decided to send home its Nunavut based work force from the Meliadine and Meadowbank operations as well as the exploration projects for a period of four weeks. All Nunavummiut workers currently on site will be returned home and those that are currently off-site will not return.

The company stated that the employees will continue to receive their remuneration during this period. In addition, Agnico Eagle will be meeting with its Nunavut contractors to discuss similar measures involving their Nunavummiut workers.

Agnico Eagle plans to continue operations at both Meliadine and Meadowbank with the remaining workforce.

