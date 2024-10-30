Agnico Eagle Reports Strong Q3 Results and Expansion Plans

Agnico Eagle (TSE:AEM) has released an update.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has made substantial financial strides in the third quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $567.1 million, a notable increase from the previous year. The company has also repaid significant portions of its long-term debt and is committing $300 million to further develop its Upper Beaver and Detour Lake Underground projects. These strategic moves, along with its unwavering focus on gold production, underscore Agnico Eagle’s robust position in the mining industry.

