Agnico Eagle put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Agnico Eagle (AEM) with 1,028 puts trading, or 1.0x expected. Most active are Nov-24 75 puts and Dec-24 70 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 840 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.00, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 13th.
