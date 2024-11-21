Agnico Eagle price target raised to $103 from $94 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Agnico Eagle (AEM) to $103 from $94 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm has adjusted its gold forecasts for 2025, 2026, and 2027, reflecting Economics/Strategy forecasts for interest rates, inflation, and USD expectations, the analyst tells investors. While the firm’s long-term gold price forecast has not changed, Scotiabank made changed to its net assets values and target prices for stocks covered in its Gold & Precious Minerals sector.

