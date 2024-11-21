Agnico Eagle price target raised to $103 from $94 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Agnico Eagle (AEM) to $103 from $94 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm has adjusted its gold forecasts for 2025, 2026, and 2027, reflecting Economics/Strategy forecasts for interest rates, inflation, and USD expectations, the analyst tells investors. While the firm’s long-term gold price forecast has not changed, Scotiabank made changed to its net assets values and target prices for stocks covered in its Gold & Precious Minerals sector.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AEM:
- White Gold announces updated MRE for White Gold project
- Agnico Eagle put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Gold mining stocks looking like a bargain, Barron’s says
- Agnico Eagle price target raised to $102 from $101 at CIBC
- Agnico Eagle Achieves Record Cash Flow and Reduces Debt
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.