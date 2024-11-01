News & Insights

Stocks
AEM

Agnico Eagle price target raised to $102 from $101 at CIBC

November 01, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CIBC analyst Anita Soni raised the firm’s price target on Agnico Eagle (AEM) to $102 from $101 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares. The company reported an earnings and free cash flow beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Agnico released drill results that confirmed expansion of high-grade mineralization and demonstrated continuity at the Patch 7 zone, which will support year-end reserve growth at Hope Bay.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AEM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.