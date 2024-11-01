Agnico Eagle price target raised to $102 from $101 at CIBC

CIBC analyst Anita Soni raised the firm’s price target on Agnico Eagle (AEM) to $102 from $101 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares. The company reported an earnings and free cash flow beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Agnico released drill results that confirmed expansion of high-grade mineralization and demonstrated continuity at the Patch 7 zone, which will support year-end reserve growth at Hope Bay.
