Agnico Eagle Mines vs. AngloGold Ashanti: Which Gold Mining Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Agnico Eagle Mines maintains a debt-free balance sheet and high net margins by operating primarily in low-risk mining jurisdictions.

AngloGold Ashanti offers significant geographical diversification and faster revenue growth across four continents.

Which gold producer is the better addition to your portfolio for 2026?

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Investors often flock to gold during economic uncertainty. Often, the best way to play the commodity is to buy a gold miner’s stock, but choosing between Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) requires looking past the shiny surface to the underlying operational data.

Agnico Eagle Mines focuses on low-risk jurisdictions and maintains a pristine balance sheet, whereas AngloGold Ashanti prioritizes global diversification and aggressive production growth across multiple continents. Both companies provide significant exposure to thegold market yet they offer distinct risk and reward profiles for investors seeking to balance stability with growth potential in a changing economic landscape.

The case for Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines is a prominent player among gold stocks, focusing on high-quality jurisdictions like Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico. It operates as a senior producer, focusing on low-risk regions to avoid the political and regulatory volatility often found in emerging markets. With over 18,000 employees and contractors, the company maintains a massive operational scale across its core mining and development projects.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $11.9 billion, representing growth of roughly 44% over the prior year. The company reported net income of approximately $4.5 billion for the period, more than double that of 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.0x, indicating the company has no total debt relative to its shareholder equity. Free cash flow for the year was close to $4.4 billion, representing cash from operations minus capital expenditures, providing significant capital for reinvestment or shareholder returns.

The case for AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti operates with a more geographically diverse footprint, spanning ten countries across four continents. Its extensive portfolio includes operational mines and exploration projects across South America, Africa, and Australia. This global reach, supported by more than 38,000 employees, provides exposure to diverse geological environments and mineral deposits worldwide.

For FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $9.7 billion, a substantial increase of more than 70% compared to the previous year. Net income for the fiscal year reached about $2.6 billion, compared to about $1 billion in 2024.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.3x, showing that total debt is about 30% of shareholder equity. Free cash flow reached nearly $2.9 billion after accounting for capital expenditures, supporting the company's ongoing development projects in Colombia and the United States.

Risk profile comparison

Agnico Eagle Mines faces risks associated with operating in highly regulated environments, which can lead to increased compliance costs and operational hurdles. Environmental regulations and potential permitting delays in Canada or Finland could affect production schedules or increase costs. The company also competes for high-quality assets against larger peers like Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM).

AngloGold Ashanti is exposed to significant geopolitical risks due to its operations in developing economies and various international jurisdictions. Changes in local tax laws, labor strikes, or political instability in regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo or Ghana could disrupt cash flow or asset security. It competes globally for talent and resources with firms such as Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B).

Valuation comparison

While both companies trade at a discount to the broader market, AngloGold Ashanti is the more affordable option based on its Forward P/E and P/S ratio. The Forward P/E compares share price to future earnings estimates, while the P/S ratio measures price against revenue.

Metric Agnico Eagle Mines AngloGold Ashanti Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 11.0x 10x 25.5x P/S ratio 5.4x 3.7x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLB sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

One of the great aspects of gold mining stocks is that they add significant value to their bottom lines when the metal rallies, as evidenced by the net income jumps in 2025 for both Agnico and AngloGold.

AngloGold Ashanti believes its Arthur Field in Nevada is a ‘holy grail’ for a miner: a Tier 1 discovery in a low-risk jurisdiction with long life and strong growth potential. The company has already found more than 4 million ounces at the mine and expects to find many more. But it takes time for a mine to produce. Right now, the strong price of gold will continue to benefit AngloGold’s existing operations, with Wall Street expecting $13 billion in revenue and $4.8 billion in net income in 2026.

Agnico Eagle Mines is also seen as benefiting from a strong gold price in 2026. Analysts expect $16.4 billion in sales and nearely $6.9 billion in net income. Similar to AngloGold, management sees a long-term path to boosting gold proictiuon 30%, thanks to additional mines it is developing in Canada.

So, how to choose between them: one way is to see which has the lower cost of production, which means profitability is more sustainable if gold’s price retreats. In that case, Agnico Eagle is the winner, with an all-in cost per ounce of around $1,090, while AngloGold is more than $1,600. While AEM is pricier on its P/S and forward P/E, that’s an advantage worth paying up for.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.