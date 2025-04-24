Agnico Eagle Mines Unusual Options Activity For April 24

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Agnico Eagle Mines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 15%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $113,220, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $534,375.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $130.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Agnico Eagle Mines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Agnico Eagle Mines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $25.3 $24.9 $25.4 $100.00 $127.0K 158 50 AEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $40.0 $39.4 $39.65 $80.00 $118.9K 617 30 AEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.45 $130.00 $72.4K 2.0K 607 AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.9 $120.00 $49.0K 11.6K 519 AEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.8 $130.00 $45.1K 3.0K 119

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It sold around 3.4 million gold ounces in 2024 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2024. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Where Is Agnico Eagle Mines Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,616,167, the AEM's price is up by 0.99%, now at $119.41.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Agnico Eagle Mines

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $124.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Agnico Eagle Mines, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Agnico Eagle Mines, maintaining a target price of $142. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Agnico Eagle Mines, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Agnico Eagle Mines, targeting a price of $126.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

