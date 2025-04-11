Agnico Eagle Mines Unusual Options Activity For April 11

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Agnico Eagle Mines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,300, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $760,763.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $150.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Agnico Eagle Mines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Agnico Eagle Mines's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.8 $14.2 $14.9 $115.00 $505.4K 625 341 AEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $13.3 $13.2 $13.2 $115.00 $66.0K 764 0 AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $150.00 $53.0K 84 78 AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.9 $7.9 $8.5 $115.00 $51.0K 1.7K 32 AEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.1 $12.7 $13.1 $120.00 $39.3K 4 33

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It sold around 3.4 million gold ounces in 2024 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2024. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 765,646, with AEM's price up by 6.1%, positioned at $118.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Agnico Eagle Mines

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $124.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle Mines with a target price of $142. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Agnico Eagle Mines, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Agnico Eagle Mines, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Agnico Eagle Mines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AEM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform

