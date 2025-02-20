Agnico Eagle Mines Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Agnico Eagle Mines. Our analysis of options history for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $180,012, and 9 were calls, valued at $810,133.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $110.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Agnico Eagle Mines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Agnico Eagle Mines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Agnico Eagle Mines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $25.5 $25.4 $25.4 $80.00 $236.2K 0 94 AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.8 $13.6 $13.8 $85.00 $197.3K 1.4K 397 AEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $14.6 $14.4 $14.4 $110.00 $116.6K 9 44 AEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $13.8 $13.7 $13.7 $85.00 $91.7K 1.4K 154 AEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.0 $14.7 $14.7 $95.00 $66.1K 1.0K 20

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It sold around 3.4 million gold ounces in 2024 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2024. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Agnico Eagle Mines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Agnico Eagle Mines's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 967,856, the price of AEM is up by 1.22%, reaching $99.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

