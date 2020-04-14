Agnico Eagle Mines To Resume Operations In Quebec

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM, AEM.TO) said that it is taking steps to resume its operations in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The move follows the announcement by the Government of Quebec on April 13 to add mining operations to the list of priority activities and services that are permitted to operate while the Province responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the Government of Quebec's announcement, mining activities will be permitted to resume in a gradual and supervised manner beginning on April 15.

But, the company said that exploration activities will remain suspended until May 4, 2020.

