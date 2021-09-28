Agnico Eagle Mines to merge with Kirkland Lake Gold

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO said on Tuesday it would merge with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO, creating a company with a market capitalization of about $24 billion.

($1 = 1.2652 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sahil.Shaw@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.