Agnico Eagle Mines to merge with Kirkland Lake Gold

Contributor
Sahil Shaw Reuters
Published

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO said on Tuesday it would merge with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO, creating a company with a market capitalization of about $24 billion.

AEM KL

