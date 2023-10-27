Agnico Eagle Mines Reports Positive Ruling By Court Of Finland On Kittila's Operating Permit

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM, AEM.TO) announced that the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland issued its ruling on Kittila's operating permit and has restored Kittila's operating permit to 2 million tonnes per annum. The SAC confirmed that the environmental permits granted to Agnico Finland in 2020 remain valid.

"We now expect approximately 30,000 ounces of additional production from the Kittila mine in the fourth quarter of 2023 and we are now expecting to be near the upper end of our total annual production guidance of between 3.24 million ounces to 3.44 million ounces of gold in 2023," said Ammar Al-Joundi, President and CEO.

