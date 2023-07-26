Agnico-Eagle Mines Q2 23 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on July 26, 2023, to discuss Q2 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/investor-relations/news-and-events/events-and-webcasts/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392.

For a replay call, dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, Access code 008251#.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.