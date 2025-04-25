Agnico Eagle Mines Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on April 25, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 416.945.7677 or 1.888.699.1199.

For a replay call, dial 289.819.1450 or 1.888.660.6345, access code 36377 #.

