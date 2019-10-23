US Markets

Agnico Eagle Mines posts more than four-fold jump in profit

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a more than four-fold increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher realized gold prices and gold sales volumes at its Meliadine mine in Canada.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO, AEM.N reported a more than four-fold increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher realized gold prices and gold sales volumes at its Meliadine mine in Canada.

Net income rose to $76.7 million, or 32 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $17.1 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Agnico recorded payable gold production of 476,937 ounces compared with 421,718 ounces last year.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 9880), outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9880))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular