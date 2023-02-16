Markets
AEM

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd Reports Advance In Q4 Income

February 16, 2023 — 05:14 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $205 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $101.4 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $185.4 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.3% to $1.38 billion from $0.95 billion last year.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $205 Mln. vs. $101.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.38 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year.

