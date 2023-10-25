Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $178.61 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $66.68 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $219.9 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $1.64 billion from $1.45 billion last year.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $178.61 Mln. vs. $66.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.