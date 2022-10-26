Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $79.64 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $118.96 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $235.4 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.0% to $1.45 billion from $0.98 billion last year.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $79.64 Mln. vs. $118.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.45 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.

