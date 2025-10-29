Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.05 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $567.11 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $2.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.9% to $3.05 billion from $2.15 billion last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

