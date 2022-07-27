Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd Q2 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) released earnings for second quarter of $275.85 million

The company's earnings came in at $275.85 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $196.39 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.2% to $1.58 billion from $0.98 billion last year.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $275.85 Mln. vs. $196.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.58 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.

