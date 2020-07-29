Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $105.30 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $27.77 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $557.18 million from $526.61 million last year.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $105.30 Mln. vs. $27.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q2): $557.18 Mln vs. $526.61 Mln last year.

