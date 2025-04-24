Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $814.73 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $347.19 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.9% to $2.468 billion from $1.829 billion last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $814.73 Mln. vs. $347.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $2.468 Bln vs. $1.829 Bln last year.

