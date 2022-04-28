Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $109.75 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $145.24 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.0% to $1.33 billion from $0.95 billion last year.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $109.75 Mln. vs. $145.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.33 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year.

