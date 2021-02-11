Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd Profit Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $205.2 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $331.7 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $928 million from $753.10 million last year.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $205.2 Mln. vs. $331.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $928 Mln vs. $753.10 Mln last year.

