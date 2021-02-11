Markets
AEM

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd Profit Declines In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $205.2 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $331.7 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $928 million from $753.10 million last year.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $205.2 Mln. vs. $331.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $928 Mln vs. $753.10 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More