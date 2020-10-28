Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd Earnings Climb In Q3

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $222.26 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $76.67 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.6% to $980.61 million from $682.96 million last year.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $222.26 Mln. vs. $76.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $980.61 Mln vs. $682.96 Mln last year.

