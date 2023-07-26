Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $326.82 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $290.39 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $321.27 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $1.72 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $326.82 Mln. vs. $290.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

