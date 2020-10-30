Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Just Beat EPS By 39%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$981m, some 3.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.91, 39% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:AEM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Agnico Eagle Mines from seven analysts is for revenues of US$4.19b in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 42% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 84% to US$4.86. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.17b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.68 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$91.36, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Agnico Eagle Mines at US$123 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$49.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Agnico Eagle Mines' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 42% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.7%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Agnico Eagle Mines is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Agnico Eagle Mines' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Agnico Eagle Mines analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Agnico Eagle Mines .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.