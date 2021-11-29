Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AEM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.83, the dividend yield is 2.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEM was $51.83, representing a -32.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.69 and a 5.35% increase over the 52 week low of $49.20.

AEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports AEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.4%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

AEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports AEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.4%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an decrease of -7.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEM at 4.12%.

