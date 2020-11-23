Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.63, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEM was $67.63, representing a -24.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.23 and a 118.16% increase over the 52 week low of $31.

AEM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). AEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports AEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 103.09%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an decrease of -1.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEM at 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.